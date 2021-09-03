Ronald Friesen

Advertisement

Ronald L. Friesen, age 80, of Texarkana, Texas passed away on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 in a local hospital.

Ronald was born on September 7, 1940 in Bradshaw, Nebraska to Henry and Edna Friesen. He married Vicki in December of 1978. A kind and gentle man, quick with a joke, he loved the Corn Huskers Football, Nascar and the Dallas Cowboys. He was an area supervisor for Taco Tico from 1970 -1984. He was manager for McDonalds until he retired. He was raised as a Mennonite and truly believed in their ways.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Advertisement

Survivors include his wife, Vicki Friesen; his children, Daniel Friesen and wife, Natalie of Las Vegas, Nevada, Dianne Taber and husband, Robert of Naperville, Illinois, Michael Friesen and wife, Jill of Princeton, Texas; grandchildren, Nicole Taber, Courtney Friesen, Rebekah Friesen; brother, Marlin Friesen and wife, Christine of Columbia, Maryland; sister, Melva Friesen of Henderson, Nebraska, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.

The Family will be accepting visitors at 3910 Elizabeth Street from 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM on Saturday, September 4, 2021.