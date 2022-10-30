Ronald Gordon

Advertisement

Ronald D. Gordon, age 78, of Texarkana, Texas, died Wednesday, October 26, 2022, in a local nursing facility.

Mr. Gordon was born July 2, 1944, in Lockney, Texas. He was a retired grocery store manager with assorted Affiliated Food Stores and a member of Highland Park Baptist Church. Ronald was an avid Dallas Cowboys and Texas Longhorns fan. He enjoyed fishing, playing golf and was a two-time 300 bowler.

He was preceded in death by his first wife of 30 years, Charlotte Mozell Cloe Gordon, his second wife of 29 years, Loraine Gordon and an infant son, Leroy Kent Gordon.

Survivors include his children, Charles Gordon and wife Joyce of Austin, Texas, Gary Gordon of Texarkana, Tammy Cave, Kelly Poor of Green Forest, Arkansas, Dwight Foster and wife Vanessa of Atlanta, Texas, Linda Roberts and husband Ronnie of Huntington, Arkansas, and Wayne Foster and wife Summer of Texarkana, Texas; one sister, Shannon Cox; two brothers, Carl Gordon and Mike Davis; along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 PM Sunday at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Graveside services will be at 10:00 AM Monday, October 31, 2022, at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens with Rev. Kevin Myers officiating.

