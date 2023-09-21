Ronald Turner

Sponsor

Ronald E. Turner, 81, of Hooks, Texas passed away on September 15, 2023 at a local hospital.

He was born February 15, 1942 to George and Verbia Miles Turner in Kilgore, Texas. Mr. Turner was the owner of Turner Army Surplus and a member of Victory City Baptist Church where he was a deacon and Sunday school teacher.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandson Logan Turner.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Doris Turner of Hooks, Texas; daughter, Kellie Caskey and husband Chip of Texarkana, Texas; son, Kenny Turner and wife Debbie of Hooks, Texas; two grandsons, Andy Caskey and wife Jessica, Bailey Turner and wife Courtney; granddaughter, Kenley Turner and finance Matt Jackson; four great-grandsons, Billy and Gunner Caskey, Westin and Hudson Turner; sister, Judy Turner Miller; special nephew, Chris Miller and family; special niece, Tammy McKinney and family; “other son”, Mike McKin; cousins, Gary Richardson and Johnny Edwards; along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Mr. Turner requested that there be no visitation held. All friends and family are invited to the graveside.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, September 18, 2023 at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

The family will be at the Turner home.

