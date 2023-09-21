Sponsor

Joseph James Larry, 70, of Texarkana, Texas, died Friday, August 4, 2023, in a local hospital, after a long illness.

Mr. Larry was born April 1, 1953, in Canadaigua, New York. He graduated from Canadaigua Academy in 1971. He moved to Texas and attended ETSU, in Commerce, Texas, receiving his Business Degree and he worked in the Retail Business.

He loved to play golf and was an avid sports fan, He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Lewis Larry and Dominica Larry.

He is survived by one son, Anthony Larry; one granddaughter, Andrea Larry; one great-grandson, (the light of his life), Kayden Hernandez and his brother, Rocco Larry and along with other relatives and friends.

Memorial can be made to the American Kidney Foundation/Dialysis Center.

