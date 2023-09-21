Sponsor

Lottie Louise Burkhalter, age 99, of Simms, Texas passed away Thursday, September 14, 2023. Mrs. Burkhalter was born May 5, 1924, in Dekalb, Texas to John and Suzy Bunger. She was a charter member of Calvary Baptist Church, Old Union Community of Simms, Texas. She was preceded in death by husband James Burkhalter, five sisters Irene, Sissy, Helen, Christine, Lucille, two brothers, Jack and Bill, two daughters-in-law, Linda Burkhalter, and Patricia Burkhalter, and a grandson, Philip Burkhalter.

She is survived by sons Charles Burkhalter of New Boston, Lloyd Burkhalter of Waskom, Paul and Tracie Burkhalter of Avery. 5 Grandchildren, Caleb, Joel (Katherine) Ariah Burkhalter, Jimmy and Anita Nolan, Karen and Brian Davison. 9 Great-Grandchildren, Christian, Titus, Isaiah, Galadriel (Ellie) Burkhalter, Evan, Leah, Lindsey Foster, Samuel and Cami Ellis. And many nephews and nieces. Her dear Friends, Kathy and Bobbie Sellers, John Paul Sellers, Fran Minor and Jack and Pauline McKeever. Special Care Givers, Lacy and Kat.

Visitation will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at Calvary Baptist Church, Old Union Community. Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. following the visitation at Calvary Baptist Church (4863 US Hwy 67, Simms, Texas). Officiating the service will be Rev. Brant Allen, Rev. Paul Burkhalter and Rev. Steve Petty. Interment will be at Old Union Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Bates-Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas

Memorials may be made to the Food Pantry: Calvary Baptist Church, 4863 US Hwy, Simms, Texas 75574.

