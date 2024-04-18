Sponsor

Ronney Mack Conway, age 79, of Maud, Texas passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at his home.

Ronney was born May 28, 1944, in Clarksville, Texas.

He was a cowboy, loved riding horses and working on his farm. He was a retired Co-Owner of Conway Furniture Store. He was a former Mason, and US Army Veteran. Ronney was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend. Who devoted a lot of his time to his family.

He is preceded in death by his wife Janice Conway, brother, Jimmy Conway and his parents W. R. and Sara Conway.

He is survived by one brother Gary Conway; four children, Joe Conway, Stacy Conway, Susan Worrell, and Kaitlin Conway; seven grandchildren, Joe Conway Jr, Kelsey Conway, Casey Conway, Caleigh Daniel, Trey Worrell, Sarah Worrell and Katy Day; and a number of great-grandchildren; three special friends, John Brown, Debbie Simpson and Linda Niemeyer.