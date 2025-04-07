Sponsor

Rose J. “Toodie” Pate, age 94, of Wake Village, Texas, passed away on March 14, 2025. She was born September 27, 1930, in Marshall, Missouri, to Grace Payne Coffey and Charles E. Coffey.

She spent her working days as a cashier In her free time, she enjoyed visiting with family, sewing, ceramics, outdoor activities, cooking, music and dancing, and going to casinos.

Her family described her as a very loving wife and mother. She had a great sense of humor, loved life and her family above all else.

She is preceded in death by her parents Grace and Charles Coffey; her husband of 53 years, William A. Pate of Cement, Oklahoma; three brothers, Charles Coffey Jr., Frank Coffey, and John Coffey; and one sister; Bonnie Totten.

Left to cherish her memory are her three daughters, Billie (Bill) Parker, Bobbie (Neal) Garcia, Linda (Scott) Douglas; two sons, Michael (Gail) Anderson, Bill (Beverly) Pate; one brother, Kenneth Coffey of Missouri; fifteen grandchildren; twenty-two great-grandchildren; eleven great-great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial donations to be made to Hospice of Texarkana, 2407 Galleria Oaks Dr, Texarkana, TX 75503.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, April 6, 2025, at 3:00 P.M. at Chapelwood Funeral Home – Chapel.

A visitation will be held from 2:00 – 3:00 P.M. on Sunday, April 6, 2025, at Chapelwood Funeral Home – Chapel.