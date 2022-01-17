Robert Bishop Crittenden, Sr., age 79, of Texarkana, Arkansas passed away on January 13, 2022, at Hospice of Texarkana.

Mr. Crittenden was born July 1, 1942, in Midland, Arkansas to Frank E. and Nellie C. Crittenden. He was retired from Red River Army Depot after 35 years in the machine shop. He was raised in the Pentecostal faith. After retirement, Robert stayed busy buying and selling tractors and equipment and anything rusty and greasy and working with his cows. He and his wife also had an interest in an antique shop and loved going to auctions. His pride and joy were his children, grandsons, and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of fifty-nine and a half years, Linda, two sons, Robert Crittenden, Jr and wife Lisa, and Joe Crittenden and wife Angela, all of Texarkana, grandsons, Michael Crittenden and wife Jessica of Texarkana, Brandon Crittenden and wife Alaina of Greenbrier, TN, Mich Thomas and wife Brooke of Foley, AL, and Nick Thomas and wife Mallory of Highland, MI, great-grandson Cash Crittenden, who loved to take “Robear” riding in the RTV, Zach, Amelia, and Luke Thomas, who liked to facetime ”Grandpa Robert” and Eloise and Ragland, who were just getting to know him. He is also survived by his sister, Carolyn Crittenden of Texarkana, and special nephew, Randy Dickerson of Ft. Worth, TX, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Advertisement

Graveside services will be at 2:00 P. M. Sunday at Harmony Grove Cemetery with Rev. Wallace Edgar officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5 PM until 7 PM Saturday.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Texarkana, 2407 Galleria Oaks, Texarkana, TX 75503.

