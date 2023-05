Advertisement

Rosie Lee Jones 93, Ashdown, AR passed April 27, 2023. Visitation Friday, May 5, 2023 5:00-7:00 Jones Stuart Mortuary. Funeral Service Saturday, May 6, 2023 2:00 PM Mt. Olive Baptist Church Elder Rufus Robinson, Eulogist. Burial in Chapelwood

under the direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.