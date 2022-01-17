U.S. Veteran

Ross McDaniel Jr. age 85, of Texarkana, Texas, died Friday, January 14, 2022 at his residence.

Mr. McDaniel was born September 10, 1936 in Texarkana, Texas. He was retired from Red Stone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama and had also worked at Red River Army Depot. He was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church and was a U.S. Navy veteran.

He was preceded in death by one grandson, Christopher Fultz.

He is survived by his wife, Beatrice Cigainero McDaniel of Texarkana, Texas; five daughters, Debbie Derrick and husband Doug of New Boston, Texas, Kathy Brodie of Texarkana, Texas, Lisa McDaniel of Texarkana, Texas, Melisa Provence of Texarkana, Texas and Stephanie Wetherington and husband Jim of Texarkana, Texas; one brother, Louis McDaniel and wife Wanda of Dayton, Texas; five grandchildren, Joseph Provence, Andrew Provence, Levi McDaniel, Cole Derrick and Katelyn Derrick; five great grandchildren and a number of other relatives and friends.

Rosary will be recited at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1:30 P.M.



The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the Sacred Heart Catholic Church

