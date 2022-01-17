Willie E. “Wanda” Jester, age 73, of Texarkana, Texas, died, Friday, January 14, 2022 in a local nursing center.

Mrs. Jester was born June 4, 1948 in Maud, Texas. She was a homemaker and a member of the Oakridge Missionary Baptist Church, Ladies Auxiliary and the Choir.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Jester.

She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Danny and Jamie Jester of Texarkana, Texas and Jim and Toni Jester of Texarkana, Texas; one daughter and son-in-law, Angela and Steve Morriss of Texarkana, Texas; one sister, Debbie Jester of Texarkana, Texas; two brothers, Donald Autrey of Maud, Texas and Lynn Autrey of Maud, Texas; seven grandchildren, Aaron Jester, Kirsten Wink and husband Weston, Dakota Jester and fiancé Kayla Gunter, Nathan Morriss, Megan Morriss, Alyssa Jester and MaKayla Bowman; three great grandchildren, Ella Wink, Avery Wink, Daxton Jester and a number of other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Rev. Kevin Holt officiating. Burial is under direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday evening from 5-7 P.M.



In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 3100 Samford Avenue, Shreveport, LA 71103

