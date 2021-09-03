Jessie Ross

May 30, 1931 - August 31, 2021

Jessie Ross, age 90, of Hooks, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.

Jessie was born on May 30, 1931, to George and Josie Ross. He was an Air Force veteran and a retired business owner.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Clara Rhea Ross of Hooks, Texas; one son, James Ross; 6 sisters; 2 brothers; and a special friend, Skylar.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, September 3, 2021 at Chapelwood Funeral Home with a visitation one hour prior.  Burial will be in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

