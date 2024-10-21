Sponsor

Ruby Rogers Smedley was born July 26, 1940, in Grannis, AR, and entered her eternal rest in heaven on October 14, 2024, in Texarkana, TX after a gallant battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Ruby was the daughter of Mella Price Rogers and Roy Rogers. She married Bobby Smedley on June 11, 1955, and followed him around the US as an Air Force spouse.

As a stay-at-home mom, she was active in her children’s activities. She was a Den Mother for Cub Scouts and a group leader for Camp Fire Girls. She served as a room mother for all of her children’s classes. She was active in PTA. She was her children’s biggest fan and supporter. Whether as a band and choral booster, sitting on the sidelines for athletic events, or sewing cheerleader uniforms, she was there.

Ruby was an avid Square Dancer and danced with Bobby all across the US. Some of her closest lifetime friends danced together. Early in their dancing days, they came to be known as the “Wild Bunch,” for their beautiful matching dresses and their extravagant twirls and laughter. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, Texarkana, AR since 2006.

Ruby was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Dave Rogers, sisters, Jane Rogers Robb, Susie Rogers, Bonnie Rogers Kidwell, and son Scott Smedley. She is survived by her husband of over 69 years, Bobby Smedley, her daughters, Cherri Smedley Wheeler and Kimberly Smedley, and the joys of her life, granddaughters Hannah and Loran Wells.

A celebration of her life will be on Saturday, October 19, 2024, at 11:00 am at Cornerstone Retirement Community, Texarkana, TX. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ruby’s memory to their UMCOR ministry or the charity of your choice.