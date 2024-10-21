Sponsor

Russell Craig Waldie, age 57, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on October 14, 2024, at Hospice of Texarkana. Born on November 21, 1966, in Dallas, Texas, to Roger Waldie and Rosemary Collvins, Russell was a beloved father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and friend.

Russell spent his career as a manager at Lockaway Storage. In his leisure time, he enjoyed watching documentaries, making jokes, and spending cherished moments with his grandchildren and his dog. Known for his humor and loving nature, Russell was a guiding light for his family, leading them with a strong faith in God.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved dog, Poppy.

He leaves behind his daughters, Tiffany Dowd and her husband Hayden, and Jessica House and her husband Jonathan; his grandchildren, Nathan, Ryker, Eleanor, Tristan, and Noah; his sister, Gabrielle Livingston; his niece, Suzanna Williams; his nephew, Joshua Livingston; and numerous other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, October 18, 2024, at Chapelwood Funeral Home in Nash, Texas, with a visitation an hour prior to the service.