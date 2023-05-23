Jailhouse Dust Up Leads To New Felony Charge For Inmate

TEXARKANA, Texas–A man who allegedly caused facial fractures during an attack on a fellow prisoner last month has been hit with a new felony case and a $100,000 bail.

Terry Daydane Taylor, 40, is accused of using a broom handle and his fists to beat a man for not keeping a “lookout” while the two were being housed together in the same pod at the Bowie County jail annex adjacent to the Bi-State Justice Center in downtown Texarkana, according to a probable cause affidavit. The alleged victim was heard calling for help in an area between the inner and outer doors of the pod and found to be bleeding heavily from his face.

The 37-year-old man was first seen by medical staff at the jail, then transported to a local hospital for a higher level of care. Doctors at Wadley Regional Medical Center in Texarkana advised that he required treatment at a Tyler hospital for his severe facial injuries. Medical personnel in Tyler scheduled the man to have surgery for repair of nose and orbital fractures.

Taylor has been charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury for the alleged in-custody assault. At the time of the attack he was being held on a charge of assault on a pregnant person allegedly committed in December.If convicted of that offense he faces two to ten years in prison.

Bond on the new assault charge has been set at $100,000. If found guilty of beating a fellow inmate, Taylor faces two to 20 years.

He is currently being held in the Bowie County jail.

