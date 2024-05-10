Sponsor

Ruthie Mae Thomas was born to the late George and Anna Ruth Jones in Wamba, Texas, on June 30, 1941. She attended Oak Grove School and united with Oak Grove Baptist Church at a young age, where she remained a member until her transition. She married Macie Lee Thomas, and to that union, her children were born. She lived in Texarkana and enjoyed her family and friends with plenty of gatherings. She loved food, fun, dancing, and listening to the blues. She was truly the life of every event. Family love was her motto. God first, then her children, family, and friends. She celebrated Mother’s Day early on May 4, 2024, with family and friends and totally enjoyed it!

She was preceded in death by her father George Jones, mother Anna Ruth Jones, all her siblings, and three sons: James Jones, Curtis Thomas, Harold Thomas.

Left to cherish her memory are three sons: Jimmy Thomas, Kenneth Thomas, Conrell Thomas, and one daughter: Dorita Thomas (all of Texarkana). She also leaves behind 21 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, 10 great-great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The funeral service will be on Monday, May 13, 2024, at 1:00 PM at New Oak Grove Baptist Church, 3550 FM 559, Texarkana, TX (Wamba Community). The burial at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens, 1001 N. Kings Highway, Texarkana, TX, with Pastor Reginald Atkins as the eulogist/officiant, under the direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.