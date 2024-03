Sponsor

Sammie Walker was born on April 25, 1957 to the parents of Alf Walker and Mariah Walker.

He accepted his wings on March 20, 2024. He accepted Christ at an early age. He loved his family.

He graduated from Ashdown High School. He worked for Ashdown Public School District for over 20 years. As a Bus Driver and Mechanic. Sammie was loved by all students and staff. Servant to others through his lawn service for many years.

Sammie will be fondly remembered by family, friends and all those who knew him.

Sammie leaves to cherish his precious memories and legacy: His wife: Elnora Walker, Texarkana TX, Two sons: Anthony Walker and Sammie (Jennifer) Walker, Dallas, TX, One Daughter: Regina Cannon, Texarkana Arkansas, Two Sisters: Nancy Rowe, Ogden AR, Mattie (Joe) Covington, Ashdown AR, Brothers: Danny Walker, Denton TX, Willie D. Walker and Willis Walker, Texarkana TX, 15 Grandchildren, 10 Great-grandchildren, Sister in Laws: Mary Ware, Texarkana, TX, Lou (Richard) Murphy, Texarkana, TX, Betty Williams, Texarkana, TX, Brother In Laws: Willie Benton, Herbert Benton all of Dallas TX, LeRoy Benton, Sylvester (Patricia) Benton, Booker Benton, Adam Benton, Charlie Benton all of Texarkana, TX and host of nieces, nephews family and friends. A special nephew: Wayne Richard, Ashdown Arkansas.

Visitation Thursday, March 28, 2024 from 3:00-5:00 PM Jones Stuart Mortuary. Funeral Service Friday, March 29, 2024 11:00 AM at Red Oak Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Isaac Walker, Eulogist. Burial Red Oak Grove Cemetery, Ashdown, Arkansas.