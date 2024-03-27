Sponsor

Jonell Jones passed away on March 17, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

She was born in Prescott, Arkansas on November 30, 1931, to William and Josephine McDonald

She graduated from Prescott High School in May 1949. She married Albert M. Jones, Jr and became a military wife.

Jonell and Al had one son, Joseph “Stevie” Jones. The Jones family lived in England, France, Germany, and all over the United States following Al’s service in the Air Force. Jonell worked in Civil Service in Maryland and California for many years until retiring. After Albert’s death in 1999, Jonell eventually ended up in Las Vegas. She loved playing those penny slots!!

She was from a large family of siblings, who had all preceded her in death.

Jonell is survived by her son, Stevie, daughter-in-law, Cyndi, grandson Michael, and his wife, Dani. She is also survived by many blended family members, Jennifer, Allan, and Malia Santa Cruz, Michael, and Julia Robinson, and Kevin Little. She had many nieces and nephews, John and Rose Pocian, Kristina Weaver (Josh), Kassidi Bray (Matthew) and their families, Bev and Charlie Pope and their family, and loving friends, Gynelle and Jill, Dianna and Jamie, their family and adopted dog, Izzy, who all took care of her, supported her and love and miss her.

Jonell loved reading her Bible, watching her Christian TV shows, and praying. May she rest in peace with the angels.

A graveside service will be held for Mrs. Jones at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, March 28, 2024, at Missionary Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Prescott, Arkansas.