Samuel Mooneyham

Samuel “Sam” Mooneyham, 57, of Texarkana passed away September 20, 2023. He was born August 5, 1966 to Doyle and Patsy Mooneyham in Texarkana, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his children Kayla Underwood and husband Dalton, Stormie Mooneyham and wife Nicole, Logan Dawson, Samuel Dawson all of Texarkana; five grandchildren; two brothers Johnny Mooneyham, Carl Mooneyham, and sister Rena Whiteside.

Memorial visitation will be held from 2-4 PM, Sunday, September 24, 2023 at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

