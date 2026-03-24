Sandra Dale Gunter

SPONSOR

September 7, 1946 – March 22, 2026

Sandra Gunter, born in Mt. Pleasant, TX, to Will Jr. & Jeanette Thompson, peacefully went to be with the Lord on March 22, 2026.

40 years as a registered nurse, and highly respected among her peers, she compassionately treated and advocated for thousands of patients, families, and friends in multiple states, cities, and towns across the US. By her husband’s side for over 50 years, she traveled the world throughout his military career.

SPONSOR

Preceded in death by her parents, husband Mark, and daughter Carol.

She is survived by three children, Darren Gunter of Texarkana, TX, Debra (Hockaday) Jackley of Tucson, AZ, and Bobby Hockaday of Simpsonville, SC, 7 grand children, and 3 great grandchildren

Memorial services will be Wednesday, March 25, 2026 at 10 :00 A.M. at Chapelwood Funeral Home in Nash, Texas with Carlos Trapp officiating.

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.

View full obituary and leave condolences