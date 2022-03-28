Advertisement

Sandra Kay Carter, age 72, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022 surrounded by her family and close friends.

Mrs. Carter was born August 1, 1949 in Denison, Texas. She was a registered nurse having retired from Wadley Hospital and was a member of the Buchanan First Baptist Church where she had served in the choir and on several committees.

She was preceded in death by her parents, L.E. Barnett and Ida Ruth Barnett Wilson and stepfather, Roy Wilson.

She is survived by her husband, Jay Carter of Texarkana, Texas; one son and daughter-in-law, David and Charla Carter of Maud, Texas; one grandson, Blake Carter of Maud, Texas; sister-in-law, Cathy Shropshire and husband Tommy of Terry, Mississippi and a number of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Monday, March 28, 2022 at the Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Rick Rothwell officiating. Burial will be in Chapelwood Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday evening from 5-7 P.M.



The family would like to send out a special thanks to the staff of The Retreat and the Retreat Hospice & Home Health for the care, attention and love that was given to Mrs. Carter.

Memorials can be made to the Buchanan First Baptist Church, 3635 Buchanan Loop Road, Texarkana, TX 75501

