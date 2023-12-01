Sarah Shuman

Sponsor

Sarah Elizabeth Steward Shuman went to be with Jesus November 27, 2023 at the young age of 62, after a hard battle with end stage COPD. She is at rest and at peace.

Then Jesus said, “Come to me, all of you who are weary and carry heavy burdens, and I will give you rest.

We are thankful to know she is resting in the presence of Jesus.

Sarah was born February 24th in Texarkana Texas to Cadar and Vivian Steward. She graduated Texas High School in 1979. She worked at Payless Cashway from 1986-2003 and went to the Lumber Yard at Lowe’s and worked there from 2004 until she left on disability/retirement in 2020. Her favorite role was that of Nonna.

She was blessed with numerous grandchildren but she was very blessed that Destiny Underwood stepped in and took the role of caregiver over the last year. We know she was very grateful for everything she did at such a young age.

She was known and loved by many.

She was preceded in death by her parents Cadar and Vivian Steward. One brother Eddie Steward. She is survived by her brothers Donnie (Donald) Steward, wife Jean of Texarkana TX, Oliver Steward of Texarkana, TX. Sisters Sue Woods, husband Bill of Baird,TX, Texanna Johnson, husband Charlie of Redwater,TX, and Delta Morriss of Texarkana, TX. Daughters Emily Bomberger Allen, husband Paul of Ft Worth, TX and Laura Underwood of Texarkana,TX. Grandchildren Makayla Shuman, Kiley Allen and Kamauri Allen of Ft Worth, TX. Maegan Starnes, husband Ricky, Destiny Underwood, significant other Deoncha “Scoota” Minniefield, Maddison Underwood, and Travis Underwood JR. of Texarkana, TX. 6 Great grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews.

Please Join the family Saturday December 2nd 2023 at FBC Red Springs, 1101 FM 991 Texarkana,TX 75501, for a Celebration of Life memorial. Visitation will be at 1pm with Memorial to begin at 2pm.

Donations to her memorial can be made to the church. They will also be doing shirts as a tribute to Sarah as well and you can contact Destiny or Maegan if that interests you. The family wants to thank everyone for the prayers, donations, and out pour of love shown through this time.

