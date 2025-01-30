Arkansas Middle School Students Excel in Statewide Stock Market Game

Sponsor

Arkansas Middle School students showcased their financial insight by earning top honors in the Arkansas Economics Stock Market Game. The sixth-grade team placed first in the elementary division, while the seventh-grade team took top honors in the middle school division.

The Stock Market Game™, a national program of the SIFMA Foundation, offers students and teachers the chance to invest a virtual $100,000 in stocks, bonds, and mutual funds during a dynamic 13-week simulation. The program also includes a year-long session, running from September to April. In Arkansas, the program has been facilitated by Economics Arkansas since 1999.

Economics Arkansas is a private, non-profit, non-partisan educational organization established in 1962 by Arkansas Commissioner of Education Dr. Arch Ford. Its mission is to promote economic literacy across the state. Dr. Bessie B. Moore, the organization’s first executive director, was posthumously inducted into the Arkansas Women’s Hall of Fame in 2018.

The program trains PreK-12 teachers to integrate economics and personal finance principles into their classroom curricula, emphasizing real-world applications that prepare students for future participation in the marketplace.

The students’ outstanding performance earned them cash prizes and recognition during a special luncheon held at the Clinton Library.