Shannon Summit

Advertisement

Shannon Marcus Summit, age 51, of Longview, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2021, in Dallas, Texas.

Shannon was born on February 17, 1970, in Dallas, Texas, to Olen and Joyce Adams. He spent his working days as an entrepreneur. Shannon enjoyed being with his wife Sarah and his prized possessions, Halie, Madison, Tatum, and Davis. To his family, he was the perfect husband, dad, and son. He was supportive and loving no matter what.

He was preceded in death by his in-laws Larry Cowart and Patricia Stafford.

Advertisement

Survivors include his wife, Sarah Summit, of Longview, Texas; daughter and son-in-law, Halie and Hunter Goodman, of Longview, Texas; daughter, Madison Summit, of Longview, Texas; grandchildren, Tatum Grace and Davis Goodman, of Longview, Texas; his parents, Joyce and Olen Adams, of Texarkana, Texas and a special aunt Angie who helped raise him; along with a number of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, December 27, 2021, at Chapelwood Funeral Home in Nash, Texas. Interment will be private for family only.

Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service on Monday, at the funeral home.

