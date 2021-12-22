Advertisement

On a November night in 2001 Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ sent a special angel to this world for a short time.

On the evening of December 19 2021 our Savior Jesus called his special angel back to his Heavenly home -surrounded by family and friends who loved him dearly.

Zachary Bedford Hartsell was born to Bruce Ray Hartsell and Joyce Elaine White Hartsell and he lived his entire life in Maud, Texas.

Advertisement

He never ventured far from Maud and he never failed to win the hearts of all he met during his time here.

Leaving this world ahead of him were his maternal grandparents Otis and Nora White and paternal grandfather Milton C Hartsell.

He leaves behind his father and mother, 2 brothers and two sisters, Amanda Holmes of Hallsville, Tx, Nathan Hartsell, Aaron and wife Kylee Jo Hartsell and Arcadia Marie Hartsell all of Maud. Along with a large number of aunt’s, uncle’s and cousins, all of whoms life’s were made better by knowing and loving him.



Interment will be at Rock Creek Cemetery at 11 am on December 23 under the direction of Brother Jonathan Moles Pastor of Oak Ridge Missionary Baptist Church.

“Let the little children come to me and do not hinder them for the Kingdom of God is made of these.”

Mark c10 v14

