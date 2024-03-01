Sponsor

Sharon Denise McMillen, 62, of Valliant, Oklahoma, passed away on February 28, 2023, after a courageous battle against cancer.

Sharon was born on September 21, 1961, in Dallas, Texas, to Flo Wilks.

She grew up in Prescott, AR., and relocated to the Texarkana area in her teen years where she graduated from Texas High in 1979. She remained in the area for a number of years and was a member of Heritage Baptist Church before moving to Valliant, OK. to be closer to her daughter.

She enjoyed spending her free time with her grandkids, watching her grandson Ty play sports, and serving the community of Valliant as a pharmacy tech. She loved to joke around with her family, spend time with her sweet fur baby, and she loved watching Razorback football (until they started doing poorly, then she would turn the Sooners on). She was a wonderful mom, MiMi, and friend, and she will be deeply missed by those who love her.

Sharon is preceded in death by her mother, Flo Wilks; her aunt and uncle, J.C. and Christine Otwell, and her mother-in-law, Geneva McMillen.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Autumn Whitby and husband Jimmy of Idabel, OK.; three grandchildren, Tristyn, Ty, and Teagan; special cousin, Toni Larey and husband Mike of Texarkana, AR.; father of her daughter, Robert “Rob” McMillen of Texarkana, TX.; her four-legged companion, Barkley; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 4, 2024, at 2:00 P.M. at Chapelwood Funeral Home- 1015 N. Kings Hwy Nash, TX., with burial to follow at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2024, from 2:00 – 4:00 P.M. at Chapelwood Funeral Home.