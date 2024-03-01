Sponsor

U.S. Veteran

David Earl Heineike, age 73, of Fouke, Arkansas, died Wednesday, February 28, 2024, in a local nursing home.

Mr. Heineike was born July 3, 1950, in Texarkana, Arkansas, and was a lifetime resident of Fouke. He was formerly employed with Super Value Grocery Store in Texarkana and a member of Sylverino Baptist Church. He was a veteran of the United States Army and was a graduate of Fouke High School. David had a gentle spirit and loved to make people laugh. He enjoyed rock collecting and working in his garden in his spare time. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alva and Rose Marie Heineike, and one sister, Lou Vaughn Fowler.

He is survived by nieces, Brenda Pilgreen and her husband Mike of Fouke, Arkansas; Gail Simpson and her husband Johnny of Texarkana, Arkansas; and two nephews, Dennis Fowler of Texarkana, Arkansas and Ronnie Fowler of Cincinnati, Ohio; great nieces, nephews and a host of friends and other relatives.

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 A. M. on Saturday, March 2, 2024, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, with Rev. Tommy Keister officiating. Burial will be in Rondo Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday morning from 10:00 to 11:00 A. M.

The family would like to thank the Waterton Nursing Home staff and Gentiva Hospice for the love and care they gave Mr. Heineike during his illness.