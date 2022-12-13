Sharon Kay Thompson

Advertisement

Sharon Thompson, 72, died peacefully in her home on December 10, 2022.

Mrs. Thompson was born on October 2, 1950, in Hot Springs, Arkansas to Calvin and Berneice Diggs.

Mrs. Thompson enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling, and camping. She is described by her family as being a vibrant, kind caretaker. She never met a stranger and was always ready for the next adventure. Even on her last days, she was never seen without a smile on her face. She will be remembered by her family as being a radiant light in their lives; a true shooting star that will never be forgotten.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her husband, Maurice Thompson of Texarkana, Texas; daughter Melissa Woods and husband Bill of Ashdown, Arkansas; son Nelson Thompson and wife Diane of New Boston, Texas; five grandchildren, Dane Woods and wife Ashley, Savanna Woods, Amber Vann and husband Dylan, Ashley Thompson, and Jacob Thompson; three sisters, Freida Watkins, Charlotte Cunningham, and Geraldine Clifton; one brother Clarence Diggs; as well as many other relatives and friends.

Advertisement

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

