Sharon Wilson Earl Strange, 80, of Texarkana, Texas passed away March 23, 2021, Surrounded by her family. She was born December 3, 1940 to Frank and Ruby Ruffner Wilson in Pleasanton, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Sharon leaves behind her husband Sam Strange of Texarkana, her sons Joel Earl and wife Wendy of Rochester, Minnesota, Jeff Earl and wife Sandy of Marshall, Texas, Eddie Strange and wife Eileen of Atlanta, Texas, Shaun Strange of Texarkana, daughter, Mona Leigh Scott and husband Randy of Van Buren, Arkansas, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was a very loving Nanna to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved every single one of them. Sharon was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed traveling and quilting. Her joy was to give the new grand and great-grandbabies a quilt made by her. Her favorite thing to do was to spend time with her family.

Visitation will be held Thursday, March 25, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at Chapelwood Funeral Home, Nash, Texas.

The funeral service will be 10 AM, Friday, March 26, 2021 at Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel, Nash, Texas with burial following in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.