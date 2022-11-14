Advertisement

Rozella Lorene Williams, age 83, of Dierks, Arkansas, formerly of Texarkana, went home to be with her Lord and her loving husband, Ray, on November 10, 2022.

Lorene was born February 5, 1939, in Wickes, Arkansas to Samuel and Ferrell Thomas. She was the fourth child of six children.

Lorene had many names in her lifetime: Daughter, Sister, Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. Of all the names, she loved being a grandmother to Morgan and Joey. They were the highlights of her life. In the summers, you could find her and Ray taking them around on a Saturday morning to yard sales. If you knew her, you knew she loved to collect angels and she had them all throughout her home. She loved Christmas and watching Morgan and Joey’s eyes light up as they got to see the Christmas lights around Texarkana.

Lorene loved her church family at Assembly of God of the Union. She was a single mom raising two kids, Glen and Annette until she married the love of her life, Ray Williams in 1977 and they had a wonderful 45 years together before his homegoing in 2008.

Lorene is preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband Ray; brothers, Cleo “Jack” Thomas, and Bill Thomas; and sisters, Aline Dunagan and Deloris Downing.

Survivors include her children, Glen Carter and wife, Alisa of Hornbeck, Louisiana, Annette Osborn and husband Quinn of Dierks, Arkansas and Shane Carter of Dierks, Arkansas; grandchildren, Buffy Gallion (Jason), Tara Parker (John), Morgan Alford (Clayton) and Joey Osborn (Amber); great-grandchildren, Mckenzie, Bentley, Ryker, Braelyn and Karter; one sister, Freida Byrum, along with a host of nieces, nephews, friends and church family.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM Monday, November 14, 2022, at Chapelwood Funeral Home. Private burial is in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service on Monday.