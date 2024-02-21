Sponsor

Shirley Ann Shilling, 78, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Sunday, February 18, 2024.

She was born on January 10, 1946, in Nashville, AR. to Victor and Alice Stone.

Shirley graduated from Fairview High School in Camden, AR. in 1964, and spent her working days at J.A. Riggs where she retired.

In her free time, she enjoyed sewing, painting, working in her yard, collecting antiques, and spending time with her family and pets.

She was a member of the ArkLaTex Roadrunners Car Club, Durant Motors Auto Club, and Tex-Ark Antique Car Club.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 36 years, Don Shilling; her children, Benita Jones and husband Ken of El Dorado, AR. and Dehlia Murchison of Texarkana, TX.; grandchildren, Molly Calhoun and husband Brent of Des Arc, AR., Will Jones and wife Mallorey of Cabot, AR., Anna Phillips of Texarkana, TX., and Tony Murchison of Texarkana, TX.; great-grandchildren, Kendall Ann Calhoun and Katie Beth Calhoun of Des Arc, AR., Drew Jones of Cabot, AR., and Justin Phillips and Destiny Phillips of Texarkana, TX.; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

A Memorial Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 22, 2024, from 4:00- 6:00 P.M. at Texarkana Funeral Home- 3515 Texas Blvd.