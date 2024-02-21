A&M-Texarkana Announces New Educational Partnership with CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System

Sponsor

Texas A&M University-Texarkana and CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System have entered a new academic partnership that will allow the more than 1400 full-time CHRISTUS St. Michael employees to take courses at the university at a discounted rate. The partnership was officially launched with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on February 20, 2024, on the A&M-Texarkana campus.

“It is with pride and excitement that we establish this academic and workforce partnership with CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System,” said A&M-Texarkana President Dr. Ross Alexander. “We desire to serve as the premier educational solutions provider for their existing employees choosing to finish a degree or earn another, while also establishing a pipeline of talented graduates to fulfill in-demand healthcare jobs at CHRISTUS St. Michael.”

“The MOU between Texas A&M-Texarkana and CHRISTUS St. Michael provides outstanding opportunities for our Associates to advance their educational journeys while enhancing their professional development through the scholarship program,” said Jason Adams, President, CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System. “The collaboration expands programs already in place at the hospital and supports Associates in reaching their career path goals by offering undergraduate or graduate programs, certificates, and micro-credentials. Ultimately, the community we serve benefits from our Associates embracing higher education and further skill development.”

Under the terms of the new academic agreement all full-time employees of CHRISTUS St. Michael will receive a tuition discount on all undergraduate, graduate, certificate, or micro-credential programs delivered in-person, online, or through a hybrid format. The agreement also waives the standard application fee. In addition to the tuition discount, any eligible employee who is a new student at the university will receive the First Flight Scholarship, which gives the new student their first class free if they are enrolled in at least 6 hours at the undergraduate or graduate level.

Employees wishing to take advantage of the new partnership must meet the admissions standards of the program to which they apply and must remain in good academic standing. For additional information about this and additional academic partnerships please visit the university website at www.tamut.edu/partnerships.

About Texas A&M University-Texarkana:

