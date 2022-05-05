Advertisement

Silvester Green, age 96, of Texarkana, Texas passed away on May 4, 2022, at Reunion Plaza.

Mr. Green was born on October 6, 1925, in Foreman, Arkansas to his parents Starling and Lonnie Collins Green. He served our nation in both World War II and the Korean War. He was a member of the Waterall Christian Church and the American Legion. Mr. Green loved fishing, duck hunting, and gardening.

He is preceded in death by his parents and all ten of his siblings.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 70 years, Geneva Green; children, Linda Ramey and husband Billy, Brian Green, Jeff Green; grandchildren, Patrick, Adam, Chris, Mindy, Brandy, and Sarah; along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Graveside Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, May 13, 2022, at Chapelwood Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

