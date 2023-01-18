Bond At $200,000 For Man Accused Of Sexually Abusing 4-Year-Old

Advertisement

TEXARKANA, Texas–A Texarkana man accused of sexual misconduct with a 4-year-old girl is being held in the Bowie County jail with bond set at $200,000.

Moses Ross, 25, allegedly assaulted the girl while visiting her family’s home in Texarkana, Texas, last year, including in mid-December, according to a probable cause affidavit. The girl allegedly described multiple incidences of sexual abuse during a forensic interview earlier this month in Texarkana.

If found guilty of the aggravated sexual assault of a child under six years, Ross faces 25 to 99 years or life in prison.

Advertisement

He was arrested on the charge Thursday by members of the Texarkana Texas Police Department, jail records show. An attorney is not listed for Ross. The case is assigned to 102nd District Judge Jeff Addison in Bowie County.

