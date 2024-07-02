Sponsor

Sonja Rebecca Bruton, age 79, passed away peacefully on the morning of June 29, 2024, after a battle with cancer.

Sonja was born on October 21, 1944 in San Luis Obispo, California to parents Amado and Martha Rodriguez Moreno. She married her beloved husband, Richard, in 1964. Together, they produced three daughters. Sonja and Richard have called Texarkana home for the last twenty-eight years after moving from southern California.

Mrs. Bruton spent those twenty-eight years in Texarkana loving on countless children like they were her own through her career path in childcare. She spent the last seventeen years working in the nursery at First Baptist Church Texarkana where she formed lasting bonds with every baby that came through her door.

Sonja was the glue that held her family together. She loved the holidays when she could have her entire family under one roof. Her grandchildren were her entire world. Sonja was an extremely loving and caring wife, mom, grandma, and great-grandma.

She was preceded in death by daughters January Bruton, Stephanie Hockenhull, and Stacey Engstrom, her parents Amado and Martha Rodriguez Moreno, brother Louie Gonzalez, and sisters Henrietta Galindo, Connie Harris and Irene Nowlin.

She is survived by her husband of sixty years, Richard Bruton of Nash, TX; grandson Ryan Fultz and wife Laura of Burleson, TX; grandson Cody Engstrom and wife Jordan of Texarkana, TX; granddaughter and “best friend” Tori Garcia and husband Eliazar of Texarkana, AR; and four great grandchildren: Ashlyn, Cooper, Ava, and Wesley.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, July 5, 2024, at 11:00 A.M. at Chapelwood Funeral Home-Nash, TX.

Burial will follow at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 4, 2024, from 5:00- 7:00 P.M.