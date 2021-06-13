Stephen Dale Mathis

Advertisement

Stephen ‘Steve’ Dale Mathis, age 49, of Maud, Texas passed away on Wednesday, June 9th 2021 at his residence.

Steve was born on July 9, 1971 in Texarkana Texas. He was an employee at Martins Resources for 10 years.

Steve was proceeded in death by his father Richard Mathis, and his grandparents.

Steve is survived by his mother Mary Mathis; sister Christi and Dale Fox; wife Mona Mathis of 26 years; two daughters Madison Mathis and husband; Abby Mathis; two sons Kendall Mathis; Kaleb Keller and wife; five grandchildren Kason, Sydni, Rayleigh, Bryce, Brentley; Dalton Mathis the oldest nephew, numerous nieces and nephews. One special uncle and aunt, Dianne and Lyn Burleson; many more friends and family.

Funeral services will be held 3pm, Sunday, June 13, 2021 at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Rev. Augustine Alaniz and Hugh Jennings officiating. Burial will follow at Center Ridge Cemetery under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends Saturday evening from 5pm to 7pm at Chapelwood Funeral Home.