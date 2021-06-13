Sue Whitehorn

Advertisement

Mrs. Glenda Sue Story Whitehorn, age 77, of Texarkana, Texas, died Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in a local hospital.

Mrs. Whitehorn was born March 24, 1944, in Broken Bow, Oklahoma. She was a resident of Texarkana for the past two years, moving from Arizona where she lived for many years. She was a member of Fellowship Bible Church, was a Homemaker, had been a Bookeeper for the family business, and was a gifted artist.

Survivors include her husband, Ed Whitehorn of Texarkana, Texas, one son and daughter-in-law, Dean and Cindy Whitehorn of Pinehurst, North Carolina, one daughter and son-in-law, DeVonna and Michael Blokker of Texarkana, Texas, one brother and sister-in-law, Rick and Mary Story of Talco, Texas, eight grandchildren, Andon Whitehorn, Samantha Whitehorn, Seth Whitehorn, Nicholas Whitehorn, Jennifer Whitehorn, Brandon Blokker, Jonathan Blokker, and Carissa Mathias, and five great-grandchildren, Addison Mathias, Aiden Mathias, Ruby Mathias, Chloe Mathias, and Oliver Blokker.

Advertisement

A celebration of her life will be at 10:00 A. M. Monday at Fellowship Bible Church with Rev. Richard Hornok officiating. Graveside services will be at 3:00 P. M. Monday at Bethel Cemetery, Bethel, Oklahoma under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

Memorials may be made to the Bethel Cemetery, P.O. Box 5 Bethel, Oklahoma 74724.

Online registration is at www.texarkanafuneralhome.com.