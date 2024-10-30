Sponsor

Sherry Anne Bopp Endsley, age 83, of Texarkana, Texas, died Sunday, October 27, 2024 in a local assisted living center.

Mrs. Endsley was born August 1, 1941 in Houston, Texas. She was a retired school teacher and member of the Chapelwood Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Otto and Elsie Bopp; husband, Johnny Mack Endlsey and one son, Johnny Mack Endsley Jr.

She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Stephanie and Joseph Jolly of Atlanta, Texas; one sister and brother-in-law, Phyllis and Terry Snyder of Tucson, Arizona; seven grandchildren, John Bearden, Shevie Bearden, Christanne Buster, Anthony Buster, Emberly Nall, Skylar Nall and Jeffery Jolly; one special nephew and wife, David and Carlotta Endsley of Nash, Texas and a number of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 4:00 P.M. Friday, November 1, 2024 at the Chapelwood Methodist Church with Rev. Mindy Zwirn officiating. Private burial will be in Beech Creek Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the church from 3-4 Friday prior to the service.