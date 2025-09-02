Sponsor

Steven Charles Brown

June 3, 1971 – August 31, 2025

Steven Charles Brown, born in Dayton, Texas, and a proud resident of Texarkana, hung up his boots for the last time on August 31, 2025. Known for his big heart, bigger stories, and an even bigger love for dogs, Steven lived life with generosity, rhythm, and just the right amount of mischief.

If you ever heard one of his tales, you know they came with flair—some truth, a little embellishment, and always a good laugh. He loved two-stepping almost as much as he loved his four-legged companions, and he never missed a chance to make someone feel seen, heard, or fed.

He is preceded in death by his brother Bryan Brown, his father Silas Brown, and his mother Mary Kay. He is survived by his brother Terry and Ginger Brown, his sister Sabrina Hurt, cousin Kevin Brown, nephew and nieces Joseph and Robin Hurt, Dustin, Heather, and Axl Brown, Michael and Crystalin Brown and kids; along with a host of other relatives.

He is not survived by any children or grandchildren worthy of acknowledgment.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 4, 2025 at 4:00 PM, at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

“You lie, your feet stink, and you don’t love Jesus!”