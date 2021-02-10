Advertisement

Steven Lynn Larue, age 60, of Dekalb, Texas passed away on February 9, 2021 at his residence.

Mr. Larue was born on November 7, 1960 in Las Cruces, New Mexico to his parents Carl and Alice Palmer Larue. He was a handy man and worked in the prison system some throughout his life.

He is preceded in death by his father, Carl Larue.

Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Alice Larue; his two brothers, Carl Larue, and David Larue; his sister, Rheva Larue; and his eight beloved dogs.

Due to Covid the family will not be having a service at this time.

