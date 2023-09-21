Glowing Like A Solar Eclipse Class to be Held at UAHT

Sponsor



The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will hold a “Glowing Like A Solar Eclipse” class to inform students about the upcoming solar eclipses, the significance of the history of eclipses, and how to prepare for safe viewing of an eclipse. The class will be held on October 10 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on the UA Hope campus.

During this workshop, students can design their own solar eclipse glow-in-the-dark t-shirt and glasses case holder while learning important information about the science behind solar eclipses and what to expect on the actual days of viewing. As a bonus, students will receive a FREE pair of solar eclipse glasses to use during the eclipse for safe viewing and the chance to be entered in a drawing for a ticket to the VIP section at the total solar eclipse viewing event on April 8, 2024. Don’t miss out on this educational and fun experience!

The cost for the course is $35 per student.

For more information or to enroll, call 870-722-8568 or email racie.poindexter@uaht.edu.