James (Wart) Steve Sanders

U.S. Veteran

James Steve (Wart) Sanders

James Sanders passed away peacefully on Saturday early morning at Hospice of

Texarkana. He was lovingly cared for by many members of his family who were always

by his side. James was THE MAN who cared deeply about his Family, Friends, Fishing,

and Faith.

James was born on January 13, 1935 in an area of Mount Pleasant, TX, known as

Green Hill, to James Guy Sanders, a sharecropper, and Atlas Jewell, a homemaker. He

was one of seven children. He was preceded in death by one sister, Myrtle, and two

brothers, Carl and Arthur (Tappy). He is survived by three sisters, Bonnie Jean, Gracie,

and Margie.

James was a loving husband to his high school sweetheart, Bettye Jean (Andrews) of

67 years. He is survived by his children and their spouses; Vickie and Frank Foti, Cheryl

and Jim Antonelli, Jamie and Gary Martin, Mark and Monica Sanders, Cindy Sanders,

Bryan and Buffy Sanders, and Kyle and Abby Sanders. He is survived by 13

grandchildren; Joshua, Brandon, Dustin, Talia, Scott, Brandy, JD, Bo, Lauren, Matt,

John Michael, Haden, Samuel, Madelyn, and 16 great grandchildren. He is preceded in

death by one grandchild, Micheal DeWayne Sanders.

After retiring from GE Railcar, 30 plus years, he kept busy in his garden and fishing.

Many weekends were spent at the Sanders home eating fried fish and playing cards

and dominoes!

He was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1964. He was a much loved and

respected Elder in the congregation for many years. Even though Dementia slowly

ebbed away the man we all came to know and love, he held tight to the great loves of

his life, Family, Friends, and Faith.

Memorial will be held at Bates-Rolf Funeral Home on Saturday September 24th at

3:30pm.

