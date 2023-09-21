Sponsor

Teri Neal Cauthron, 62, of Ashdown, Arkansas passed away September 15, 2023. She was born July 3, 1961 to Dr. Jim and Murphy Cauthron in Ashdown.

She was a Chi Omega at the University of Arkansas where she was a majorette for the Razorbacks. She grew up in the First United Methodist Church in Ashdown. She had worked as a probation officer for several years. She was a loving daughter, sister, and aunt.

Teri Neal was preceded in death by her great nephew Nathan Huddleston.

Survivors include her parents Dr. Jim and Murphy Cauthron of Ashdown, Arkansas; two sisters Keri Murph Cody and husband Jay of Ashdown, Arkansas, Peri Gay Walker and husband Brent of Little Rock, Arkansas; nieces and nephews Kiley Huddleston and husband Jonathan, Kelsey Cody Russell and husband Caleb, Coulter Cody and wife Audra, Paige Walker, and Meridyth Walker; great niece and nephew Allison and Henry Huddleston.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 – 4:00 PM, Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Texarkana Funeral Home, 3515 Texas Blvd, Texarkana, TX 75503.

Memorials can be made to the Nathan Huddleston scholarship c/o Jim Cross, First United Methodist Church, 145 E. Commerce St, Ashdown, AR 71822.

