Laverne Franklin, age 77, of Nash, Texas, died Friday, September 15, 2023 at her residence.

Ms. Franklin was born March 11, 1946 in Dekalb, Texas. She was a CNA and member of the Northern Hills Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Darland E. Franklin and by two sons, Raymond Ellis Ballard and Eddie Jones.

She is survived by one son, Donald Lynn Franklin of Texarkana, Arkansas; one grandson, Chayton Franklin; one brother, Ronnie Flowers of Moore, Oklahoma; two special nieces Cathy and Elizabeth,along with a host of other nieces and nephews and by three special friends Tom Jones Bonnie Cross and Sissy Kennington.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, September 21. 2023 at the Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday evening from 5-6:30 P.M.