U.S. Veteran

Kenneth Austin Thrasher, age 75, of Ashdown, Arkansas went to his heavenly home on September 16, 2023 at his residence surrounded by his family.

Mr. Thrasher was born September 6, 1948 in Brownfield, Texas. He was retired from Somervell County Texas as a personnel officer and was a member of Ashdown Holiness Church. Mr. Thrasher was a Veteran of the United States Army and served in the Vietnam War. He was a Veteran’s Affairs Officer for many years, and he truly loved helping veterans and their families. He enjoyed gardening and taking care of his lawn. Mr. Thrasher was a very kind and nurturing man; he liked taking care of others and loved to meet new people. There was nothing that brought him greater joy than spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, they were the light of his life. He also loved his church and church family. All the children at church called him Papa T and one of them held a special place in his heart, Ellisyn Clement was like another granddaughter to him. He is preceded in death by his father, Garland Thrasher; mother, Elsie Bell; two sisters, Sherry Orr, Vicki Hoffman; one brother, Larry Thrasher; his paternal grandparents, Dan and Thelma Thrasher and his maternal grandparents, Albert and Maggie Johnson.

He is survived by his loving wife of fifty years, Patsy Thrasher; two sons, Michael and Cindy Thrasher of Glen Rose, Texas, Tony Thrasher of Mansfield, Texas; five grandchildren, Courtney and Travis Gregg of Fort Worth, Texas, Lauren Thrasher of Fort Worth, Texas, Rylee Thrasher, Jordan Thrasher, and Jacob Thrasher all of Glen Rose, Texas; one brother, John and Jodie Thrasher of Lake Havasau, Arizona; one sister, Debbie Hunneymeyer of Foley, Alabama and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Thursday, September 21, 2023 at Fairland Holiness Church with Bro. Luke Shuecraft officiating. Burial will be in Fairland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday evening from 5:30 PM until 7:30 PM.

