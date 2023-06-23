Terressa Harris

Sponsor

Terressa Diane Harris, age 58, of Nash, Texas, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, with her husband by her side in the comforts of their home.

Terressa was born November 1, 1964, in Truman, Arkansas. From an early age, she was passionate about singing and writing music for the glory of God and was doing so up until the day she left this earth. She touched so many lives through her music, voice and stage presence all over the United States; Branson, Missouri being her biggest break getting to perform with some big name singers and producing her own cd; which you hear playing today in her celebration of life. She was also a self taught pianist and took such joy in using her God given gifts for her church family at “Cross Way Church” in Queen City, Texas.

Besides the titles of being a singer/song writer or worship leader, Terressa’s other titles & passions included being a cosmetologist, in which she worked for many years and at one time had her very own salon. But the two titles that were part of her most prized possessions were being called, “Mom or Mams.” No matter what, those grand babies never did no wrong and she lit up like a Christmas tree anytime she was around them or talked about them.

She was preceded in death by her father, James Cavaness.

Terressa Diane Harris is survived by her husband of 40 years, Richard Harris of Nash, Texas; one daughter and son-in-law, Stephanie and Ryan Goyne of Bauxite, Arkansas; three grandchildren, Taylee, Pacen and Azlyn Goyne; her mother, Bea Cavaness; two sisters, Tewana Fussell and her husband Steve, and Sherry Cavaness; three brothers, Danny Cullen, James Cullen and Jimmy Cullen; her mother in law, Shirley Lynch; four brother and sisters in law, Lynn and Denase Harris, Michelle and Richard Gaston; along with numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

A memorial visitation will be held from 3:00-5:00 PM Friday, June 23, 2023 at Chapelwood Funeral Home, Nash, Texas.

