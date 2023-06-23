Farmers Bank Foundation Sponsors Texarkana College’s Digital Marquee

- Advertisement -

Farmers Bank & Trust officials assembled today with members of Texarkana College’s administration, faculty, and staff to announce their sponsorship of Texarkana College’s updated digital marquee. The gathering was held on the Texarkana College campus in the Nelson Administration Building lobby within view of the updated sign. The modernized digital signage will serve as an effective communication tool for the college and the community, displaying messages relating to enrollment, new programs, events, and news. Texarkana College President Dr. Jason Smith said he is delighted to have received the sponsorship from Farmers Bank Foundation.

“We are so grateful for the generous sponsorship by Farmers Bank Foundation to help Texarkana College modernize our campus by assisting with the cost of updating our digital marquee board,” said Dr. Smith. This digital board is an important way for us to connect with our community and recruit new students, we are confident the project will make a positive impact on our communication efforts.”

Located near the main entrance of the campus on Robison Road, the digital board is visible from College Dr. to Tucker St. and most areas of the campus. This location has a daily traffic count of around 6,000 vehicles. With an annual unduplicated enrollment of more than 5,200 students, the board will be a vital tool in the college’s communication and recruitment efforts.

- Advertisement -

Elizabeth Anderson, Executive Director of the Farmers Bank Foundation, said, “Texarkana College has long served as a beacon of secondary education in the tri-state area. We extend our sincere gratitude for the collaboration that enables us to illuminate academic excellence and empower students to thrive, paving the way for a positive impact on Texarkana for years to come.”

The Farmers Bank Foundation’s giving priorities are to support local nonprofits that enrich the quality of life in communities where Farmers Bank & Trust customers and employees live. The foundation’s funding is made possible by the bank’s shareholders and employees across Arkansas, Texas, and Oklahoma. The Farmers Bank Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization that operates independently from Farmers Bank & Trust.