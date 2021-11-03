Bubba Hatridge

Advertisement

Dustin Kyle Hatridge aka Bubba, of Texarkana, TX, just 39 years old, died unexpectedly on October 31, 2021, from complications due to a 61-day battle against Covid. The family is deeply saddened by his sudden death. Bubba was born on December 23, 1981, attended Ashdown High School, and lived in Texarkana, TX.

Soccer games many days out of the week played by Jackson and Allie were something Bubba enjoyed watching throughout the seasons. Golf, hunting, and fishing were some hobbies he loved to spend his time doing with his dad and friends. Bubba loved hosting many get togethers, watching college football games on the back porch, especially the Razorbacks, and playing cornhole!

Bubba always lived his life out loud with humor, wit and was the instigator of all shenanigans. Bubba knew the Lord and his love for Him, shown through with his generous heart. He lived his life serving others. His love for his family and friends defined who he was.

Advertisement

The impact of Bubba’s faith and that of his family through this journey has made a tremendous impact on our community. So many lives have been changed by his testimony.

He is survived by his wife of 10 years, Lindy Hatridge, his precious children Jackson, 16 and Allie, 9, his parents Vic and Ginger Hatridge, grandparents Juanita Hatridge, Eddie and Joyce Gammill, his sister Shannon, and her husband Kelly Dial. He is also survived by his in-laws Jerry and Jan Chapman, Amanda Strickland, Daniel and Whitney Sellars as well as a number of nieces and nephews; Lane and Luke Welch, Carson, Logan, Addison, Cooper, Harper Dial, Kara and Katie Strickland, and Sarah Sellars.

A brief service will take place at 5:00 PM Thursday, November 4, 2021, in the atrium of First Baptist Church Texarkana. Family and friends are invited to stay after and share memories of Bubba as we celebrate his life.

There will also be an opportunity for you to participate in “Blessings Thru Bubba”, a way for his testimony and generosity to continue.



In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorial donations be made to Jackson and Allie’s College Fund set up at Guaranty Bank & Trust.

Arrangements are under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

