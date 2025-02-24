Sponsor

Theodore D. “Ted” Christie, 81, of Texarkana, TX. passed away on February 19, 2025.

Mr. Christie was born on November 30, 1943, in Annapolis, Maryland, to Mildred Marie Christie.

He retired from the Texarkana Texas Fire Department as a Captain after serving 36 years. He also retired from Sears after working there for 47 years.

He was a member of Hardy Memorial Methodist Church, and spent his spare time building model railroads, reading books, especially those about planes, and spending time with his family.

Mr. Christie is preceded in death by his mother.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Nita Christie; two children, Tracie Thomas and husband Kevin, and Shawn Christie and wife Nissa; four grandchildren, Kacie Spiros and husband Jacob, Kendall Knight and husband Reagan, Addison Christie, and Caroline Christie; five great-grandchildren, Samuel Spiros, Ari Spiros, Noah Spiros, Gracelynn Spiros, and Reagan Knight III; one brother, David Larma and wife Karen; four nieces, Cathy Evans and husband Russell, Monica Zazsworsky and husband John, Lori Kirkpatrick, and Mary Frizzell and husband Kevin; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

The family will hold a private service at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to a charity or organization of your choice.