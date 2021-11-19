Nettie Ruth Eads

Advertisement

Nettie Ruth Jester Renfro Eads, age 79, of Texarkana, Arkansas quietly departed this life on November 18, 2021, after a courageous 3-year battle with AML. Born on August 27, 1942, in Gurdon, Arkansas, Nettie was blessed by God with a long life and was grateful for the saving blood of Jesus Christ securing her eternity in Heaven.

Her life will be cherished in the lives of her children: Stacey Payne of New Boston, Texas, Kellie Clark (Brad) of Gurdon, Arkansas, and Marc Renfro (Joy) of Mobile, Alabama; 7 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren; brothers Grady Jester (Becky) of Arkadelphia, Arkansas, Carroll Jester (Nancy) of Burlington, Washington and sister Martha Long (Carl) of Texarkana, Arkansas; Sister-in-laws, Judy Purtlebaugh of Bloomington, Indiana, Marge Renfro and Peggy Roberts of Gurdon, Arkansas, many nieces, nephews and sweet Christian friends.

She was proceeded in death by her parents Grady and Alice Jester, husband William Joseph Eads, the father of her children, Milton Renfro Jr., and son-in-law Michael Payne.

Nettie was a faithful member of Spring Lake Baptist Church in Texarkana. She expressed heartfelt thanks to her church family for food, calls and uplifting messages and weekly visits from her pastor. Nettie sent out a huge THANK YOU to her children, sister, and Mollie Payne for their caregiving.

Memorials may be made to the Water for Christ, Spring Lake Park Baptist Church, 4601 Texas Blvd., Texarkana, Texas 75503.

